Lonzo Ball did something no Bulls player has done since Derrick Rose

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls decimated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at the United Center, winning 133-87 in the Bulls’ most lopsided scoreline of the season.

Chicago only led by a single point after the first quarter, but the Bulls really broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Pistons 36-14 en route to the 46-point margin.

Guard Lonzo Ball had a solid night, but at first glance his stat line looks fairly ordinary. Ball drained four threes and finished the game with 18 points, along with six rebounds and five assists.

His plus/minus for the game, however, ended up at an absurd +39 – the highest number a Bulls player has posted since Derrick Rose in 2012, according to StatMuse.

The player with the highest single-game plus/minus in Bulls history is Ronnie Brewer, who on New Year’s Day in 2012 finished +48 in Chicago’s 104-64 win over the Grizzlies.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

