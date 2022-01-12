ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alabama transfer LB Drew Sanders receives crystal ball in favor of Texas

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The crystal ball predictions for Texas have been pouring in within the last few hours, as the coaching staff finally seems to have put some giddy-up in their step.

After missing out on multiple top transfers on both sides of the ball, the Longhorns have been trending in the right direction for a couple of the most coveted transfers in the portal.

Not only have they received four crystal ball predictions for TCU’s Ochaun Mathis, a defensive end who has been on second-team All-Big 12 twice in his career, but they recently received one for Alabama transfer and linebacker Drew Sanders.

The former five-star was one of the handful of players that entered their names into the transfer portal after Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

Sanders is a Denton native, and while he didn’t receive a ton of opportunity to play at Alabama, he still was a solid contributor. Over his two years as a part of the Crimson Tide, Sanders recorded 33 total tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

He is someone who can provide much needed depth at the linebacker position, as although Luke Brockermeyer was serviceable this past season, he left more to be desired.

The Texas staff is looking to revamp a defense that ranked No. 100 in total defense this past season giving up close to 430 yards per game. Bringing in eight recruits across the defensive line, along with adding a couple talented transfers, this unit may go from an utter embarrassment to a strength.

