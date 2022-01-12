ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Is What It Looked Like The Last Time Georgia Won It All

By Mark Bechtel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 19 hours ago

Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers. Coming to your inbox weekly, it highlights the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography.

To get the best of SI in your inbox every weekday, sign up here. To see even more from SI’s photographers, follow @sifullframe on Instagram. If you missed last week’s edition on unique composite images of NBA stars, you can find it here. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell goes viral for unusual pregame look

While the rest of us are living in 2022, Montrezl Harrell appears to be living in 2052. The Washington Wizards big man returned Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing over two weeks of action due to health and safety protocols. Harrell went viral before the game by arriving in an unusual light-up mask that covered his entire face and displayed the message, “I’m back” in scrolling text. Check it out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Weighs in on the G.O.A.T Debate

That has been a debate for years. While most argue between Michael Jordan and Lebron James, there are many players who belong in the discussion. Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade recently weighed in on this debate. Wade said olders players are excluded as time passes. From generation to generation, younger...
NBA
The Independent

Simon Biles recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens before they met

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post. “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Si
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Believes Damian Lillard Won't Play Again This Year: "Don't Be Surprised If Damian Lillard Has Played His Last Game Of The 2021-22 NBA Season."

Damian Lillard has had a tough season so far. Lillard struggled with the Portland Trail Blazers this season and hadn't been performing at the level that we had become familiar with. And recently, he suffered a significant abdominal injury that has affected his play and now kept him sidelined for quite some time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Earned $24 Million In His NBA Career, But He Was Perfectly Happy With 'Some Coke, Some Beer, Something To Eat And A Nice Place To Live'.

Larry Bird is one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA. Bird played in the NBA for a relatively short amount of time but achieved an incredible amount of success while playing at an incredibly high level. Bird is one of the greatest of all time, and because of this, he was incredibly well compensated.
NBA
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Was Happening Last Time The Bills Won The AFC East At Home?

The Bills have now won back to back AFC East Championships. Last year there were no fans. This year they had company to watch it happen. The players will tell you that they still haven't reached their goal. That winning the AFC East wasn't the ultimate goal. They're dreaming bigger than that. They want to win a Super Bowl. I believe that. But to say that this wasn't a big deal wouldn't be true either. It was huge for them, and to do it at home in front of their fans made it even more special.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Ben Simmons's Agent Meets With 76ers Over All-Star's Future

As the NBA season approaches its halfway mark, there appears to be no imminent resolution to the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand reportedly met with Simmons's agent, Rich Paul, on Wednesday to discuss the 25-year-old's future.
NBA
ESPN

Georgia Bulldogs snap 40-season football national championship drought: Here's what was happening the last time UGA won it all

The Georgia Bulldogs have won the College Football Playoff national championship, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis. The win snaps a 40-season drought between title-winning seasons for the Dawgs. The 40 seasons mark the end of the fifth-longest gap between championship seasons in football, according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy