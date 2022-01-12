This Is What It Looked Like The Last Time Georgia Won It All

The Bills have now won back to back AFC East Championships. Last year there were no fans. This year they had company to watch it happen. The players will tell you that they still haven't reached their goal. That winning the AFC East wasn't the ultimate goal. They're dreaming bigger than that. They want to win a Super Bowl. I believe that. But to say that this wasn't a big deal wouldn't be true either. It was huge for them, and to do it at home in front of their fans made it even more special.

