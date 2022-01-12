ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Mercedes CLE Convertible Begins Cold Weather Testing

Carscoops
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConvertibles and roadsters have fallen by the wayside, but Mercedes has been overly bullish on them with models such as the C-, E-, S- and SL-Class as well as a drop top version of the AMG GT. While variety is the spice of life, Mercedes has come to their...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

10 Classic Cars And SUVs That Are Set To Rise In Value In 2022

As prices of used vehicles rise so high that they’re actually messing with the national inflation rate, Hagerty is looking forward to 2022. It has, once again, published its list of classic vehicles whose values, it believes, are climbing even faster than the rest of the industry. The list...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Did This 2003 Ford SUV Sell For Over $100,000?

The Ford Excursion is long gone, having been discontinued following the 2005 model year. The Ford Expedition Max is currently the Blue Oval's biggest SUV, and that's more than enough for a majority of customers shopping in this segment. The Excursion lasted for only one generation and shared a platform with the F-Series Super Duty, giving in impressive towing capabilities.
SOCCER
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cle#Weather#Convertibles#Vehicles#Sl#Airscarf#Ps#C43 C53
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes EQXX Electric Powertrain Will Make Production, Company Promises

Mercedes-Benz revealed its Vision EQXX concept as part of the CES technology show this week. The powertrain is notable for promising 620 miles of range thanks to a compact, energy-dense battery and motor, both of which Mercedes developed in-house. With 201 horsepower and a top speed limited to 87 mph,...
CARS
Motorious

2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible Is The Perfect German Sports Machine

This car could be the next addition to your sporty automotive collection as it provides you with tons of driving fun and a deep appreciation for German Automotive history. The Porsche 911 is world-renowned for its ability to provide the driver with tons of fun around corners and straights alike, focusing on the driving experience. These over-engineered pieces of German automotive history are the pinnacle of European performance. They utilize a formula formed over 59 years of dominating virtually every European and international racing series track. With that long history of growing and winning under its belt, the 911 has become one of the most excellent sports coupes ever to see the road and track. Another type of automobile whose primary focus is on driving fun is the convertible which allows you to feel the flowing wind through your hair at high speeds in style and class. This car is the perfect example of that concentrated effort on joyous driving.
CARS
MotorAuthority

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing expected to command up to $9M

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing has something special hidden beneath its silver paint. Scheduled to cross the auction block with RM Sotheby's in Phoenix Jan. 27, it's one of just 29 Alloy Gullwing coupes, and is expected to sell for $7 million to $9 million. Formally known as the...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Aero B With Deceptive Camo Spied Cold-Weather Testing

It's a new year, and we have new spy photos of the Volkswagen Aero B all-electric sedan. However, much like this new year, the new car doesn't look too different from what came before. The sedan, which appears to be a five-door liftback, continues to wear a smattering of deceptive camouflage bits, though the new spy pics do capture the car in a new location – it's cold-weather testing in northern Sweden.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Facelifted Porsche Panamera Gets A Chilly Reception During Cold Weather Testing

Porsche introduced the facelifted Panamera in 2020 and it appears the model is going under the knife for a second time. This particular prototype doesn’t look too remarkable at first glance, but it features a new front bumper with a small opening above the license plate bracket. We can also see revised intakes and updated lighting units.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Suzuki Jimny SUV Is A Combination Of Practicality And Utility

This Japanese SUV could be the next addition in your automotive stable for its utility and sporty interior styling. Japanese SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in our time due to their incredible over-engineering, excellent reliability, and low price. While they are rarely the most potent cars or the most iconic, they always manage to get the job done with the kind of grace and can-do attitude that only a Japanese car can present. That makes these vehicles the perfect off roading SUVs due to their ability to accomplish virtually anything with the right wheel, tire, and suspension setup. As such, Japanese SUVs are the vehicle of choice for offroading legends, daily drivers, and teenagers alike. Luckily these cars like the ones mentioned above are abundant but the vehicle we aim to show you today is truly special. So what makes this car so unique?
CARS
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2023 Honda HR-V Escapes The Design Studio As First Sketches Of North America’s SUV Revealed

Honda is celebrating the new year by giving us a peek at the 2023 HR-V. Set to debut later this year, the redesigned model promises to be a “sporty and versatile” crossover that is unique to North America. That’s immediately apparent from these teaser images as the US-spec model is completely different from theinternational variant that was introduced in 2021.
CARS
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Is Toyota About To Offer The Supra With A Six-Speed Manual?

The current Toyota Supra is a good sports car but its use of a BMW powertrain has long rubbed some enthusiasts the wrong way. However, the Supra could win over some detractors if rumors about a manual version prove to be true. To the surprise of many, Toyota decided to...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
Motorious

Beastly Boss 429 Mustang Is A Monstrous Machine On Four Wheels

This awesome automobile is a masterful work of Mustang art and it could be yours very soon. The '69 Fastback Mustang was an extremely popular car in its hay day because of the wild styling and vast, excellent engine options. Even today, these cars are highly desirable despite the falling interest in classic muscle and pony cars in recent years. While the average Mustangs feature straight-sixes and smaller V8s, it's the higher performance models that make a difference in value and desirability. This particular vehicle is the pinnacle of classic Ford performance as it boasts one of the most significant engines you could find under the hood of these cars. However, this car is more than just a Mustang; this is a Boss!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Can't Afford A New Lexus LX? Here Are 6 Cheaper Luxury SUVs

For the first time since 2007, Lexus has an all-new flagship SUV. The 2022 Lexus LX arrives on the scene as the fourth-generation for the longstanding nameplate, now sporting a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. Lexus finally ditched its tried and true 5.7-liter V8, but don't think the V6 is a downgrade because it produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft from the V8). This engine is also used in the latest Toyota Tundra and Land Cruiser, though the latter will no longer be sold in the US.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy