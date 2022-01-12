ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors and scientists call on Spotify to create misinformation policy

By B. Steele
Engadget
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors, health experts and scientists battle COVID-19 misinformation on daily basis. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter have adopted policies in an effort to curtail rampant false claims, but some don't have rules in place. A group of 270 doctors, nurses, scientists and educators have sent an open letter to Spotify following...

healththoroughfare.com

Mind-Blowing Covid Interview: Joe Rogan And mRNA Vaccine Expert Robert Malone On Massive Pandemic-Related Controversies

There’s an extraordinarily interesting interview that should be addressed here as well for all our readers, no matter how controversial it is. You might be aware of the fact that the mRNA vaccine expert/inventor dr. Robert Malone went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to raise concerns over the covid 19 vaccines and also to touch a bunch of other interesting related issues.
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
wach.com

Calls ring out for Fauci to debate virologist after Rogan podcast appearance

WASHINGTON (TND) — Calls are growing on social media for Dr. Anthony Fauci to openly debate the doctor and scientist credited with developing mRNA vaccine technology after the mRNA expert appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Dr. Robert Malone appeared on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” last...
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
Washington Times

Joe Rogan podcast comparing COVID-19 vaccine hype to Nazis is entered into Congressional Record

A Texas Republican on Monday said he found a way around “Big Tech” censorship — put the content into the Congressional Record. Rep. Troy Nehls said he submitted a transcript of a podcast episode in which Joe Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, who conducted early research on messenger-RNA but raised questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and mandates and drew parallels with the rise of Nazi Germany.
foxbaltimore.com

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
TheDailyBeast

Hundreds of Doctors Demand Spotify Stop ‘Menace’ Joe Rogan From Pushing Anti-Vax Misinfo

More than 200 medical and science professionals have called on Spotify to embrace a misinformation policy after comedian Joe Rogan hosted an anti-vaccine virologist on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world. Using Rogan’s platform last month, Dr. Robert Malone spewed baseless and bizarre lies, blaming “mass formation psychosis” for belief in vaccination as a tool to prevent severe illness. The 3-hour episode went aggressively viral, being shared tens of thousands of times on Spotify alone. In response, 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed the open letter fact-checking Malone and demanding accountability from the streaming service, which bought exclusive streaming rights to The Joe Rogan Experience last year. One doctor who signed the letter called Rogan “a menace to public health.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Dr. Katrine Wallace condemned platforming people like Malone. His claims “are fringe ideas not backed in science,” she said, “and having it on a huge platform makes it seem there are two sides to this issue. And there are really not. The overwhelming evidence is the vaccine works, and it is safe.”
The Independent

Voices: Joe Rogan, ‘mass formation psychosis’ and why people really believe unscientific things

Fans of comedian and political commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast have been claiming that people are getting vaccinated because of “mass formation psychosis” after an episode went viral, then got banned. Weak-minded sheeple, the argument goes, have been hypnotized into believing that vaccines work.On December 31, Rogan’s Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, which reaches 11 million people per episode, featured an interview with Dr Robert Malone. Malone is a former vaccine researcher who has become a vaccine skeptic, and he claimed that people were seeking out vaccines because of “mass formation psychosis.”Malone also argued that “mass formation psychosis” explained Hitler’s...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Doctors are fed up with Joe Rogan and Spotify

In April 2021, Spotify removed more than 40 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience from its library, episodes that included controversial guests associated with sexual assualt, conspiracy theories, transphobic sentiments and just plain wildly untrue concepts. And all that was before Rogan had COVID in September, which he claims he...
GreenwichTime

‘A Menace to Public Health’: Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’

As an infectious disease epidemiologist and research fellow at Boston’s Children’s Hospital who debunks health misinformation on Instagram —where she has more than 380,000 followers — Jessica Malaty Rivera regularly receives tips from her followers about viral content to debunk. A few weeks ago, her followers started sending her a link to an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world. The episode was an interview with Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist who touts himself as one of the architects of mRNA technology.
AFP

Fact-checkers urge YouTube to fight disinformation

More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements. "We urge you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation... and to do so with the world's independent, non-partisan fact-checking organisations," they added.
Engadget

Twitter is testing TikTok-style reaction videos

It’s only been a few months since Twitter but the company is already experimenting with a new video format. The company is testing a new “Tweet Take” feature that allows users to share reaction videos alongside a Quote Tweet. With the test, Twitter users can opt to...
