Juice WRLD's Mother Speaks On His 'Enablers' & Why Parents Should Listen To Kids' Rap Music

For the first time since the untimely death of her son in 2019, Juice WRLD‘s mother has spoken out about the incident. Fans were given a inside glimpse of Juice’s life prior to his overdose in HBO’s Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. His mother, Carmella Wallace, recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss the events leading up to his death, as well as his legacy. When it came to his struggles and addiction, Wallace felt as if the people who surrounded him did not have Juice’s best interest at heart, “I think people had their own agendas and they liked the lifestyle. And they were young too, so I have to give them that. They’re young so they don’t see things the way we would see it but I think that he just didn’t have the people in place to tell him to stop or to know [what was really wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO