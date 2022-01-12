ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar launches new range of drop-in engines

By Saul Wordsworth
ivtinternational.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaterpillar has unveiled a range of drop-in engines, which are ready to get to work straight away, thanks to their ease of installation and dependable and robust design. The new Cat C2.8 and C3.6 industrial power units (IPU) feature a highly integrated design that saves customers time on engineering and installation....

www.ivtinternational.com

