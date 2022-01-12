The importance of self-reporting your at-home Covid tests

On the same day British MP Alberto Costa raised in parliament the issue of washing machines releasing plastic microfibres into the atmosphere, a new study reveals that drying machines could be significantly worse.Mr Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, is calling for microplastic filters to be fitted to all new washing machines in the UK, in order to reduce the amount of plastic particles going into the environment.But according to a study by the American Chemical Society, a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibres a year, which the researchers said this was "considerably more than from...

21 HOURS AGO