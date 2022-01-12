The importance of self-reporting your at-home Covid tests

FREE COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test At Home Self-Test Kits. • One (1) Kit Per Household — Each Kit Contains two (2) Tests — No Exceptions. - You must bring a valid New York State Driver's License, or government ID along with one (1) other form of proof of residency (Utility bill, tax bill, NO cable bills).
A small, new real-world study suggests that two widely used at-home antigen tests, the Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue, may fail to detect some omicron infections even when people are carrying high levels of the coronavirus. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focused on 30 people infected with...
FOX 2 - You’re sneezing, coughing, you have a sore throat. Is it flu or is it Covid? Some people have a name for the confusion. "Flurona, because the flu-like symptoms are similar to the coronavirus," said Mary Smettler, of Southfield. But if you’re playing the guessing game what...
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Beaumont said the current COVID-19 surge is taking a huge toll on its Metro Detroit hospitals. On Thursday, Beaumont said it was "at a breaking point," when reporting that there has been a 40% increase in Covid patients at its eight hospitals in the past week.
Testing yourself for coronavirus infection can be more convenient than getting a clinic or lab test, but from a public health standpoint, experts say there’s at least one key downside. With the recent steep spike in demand for self-tests and the increasing positivity rate, “it is clear we’re underreporting...
Australia’s southeastern New South Wales (NSW) state has announced a hefty A$1,000 ($720 or £528) fine for those who get a positive result with a Covid self-test kit but don’t inform the authorities.Dominic Perrottet, the premiere of NSW, announced the rules on Wednesday morning.Anyone who tests positive from a rapid antigen test (RAT) will have 24 hours to log the results on the Service NSW app, he said.The new rule came into effect on Wednesday, the same day when the functionality to register test results went live on the app, reported Sky News Australia.“This health order has been signed off...
A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
I grew up thinking we were the perfect family. My parents were married for 60 years, and my siblings have always been very close. My mom passed away a few years ago. For fun, we all took one of those DNA tests and, shockingly, I found out that I was the product of an affair.
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
The push to get more people vaccinated against covid lands before the U.S. Supreme Court. Can the government force you to get the shot and what happens if you refuse. Panel Guests: David Fink, Katherine Henry. Plus, it's the top resolution for the new year and it's the one most people fail. What you can do to keep that goal of getting healthier. Panel guests: Kimo Frederiksen, Que Broden.
On the same day British MP Alberto Costa raised in parliament the issue of washing machines releasing plastic microfibres into the atmosphere, a new study reveals that drying machines could be significantly worse.Mr Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, is calling for microplastic filters to be fitted to all new washing machines in the UK, in order to reduce the amount of plastic particles going into the environment.But according to a study by the American Chemical Society, a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibres a year, which the researchers said this was "considerably more than from...
A chemical found in live cannabis plants could help protect human cells against coronavirus infections, research suggests.A study by scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) and Oregon Health and Science University found that two acids present in hemp, a type of cannabis plant used widely in cloth, paper and as a drug, were able to jam the gears of the virus that causes Covid-19.The researchers said the two compounds can bind onto the SARS-Cov-2 virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade and commandeer human cells and which gives the coronavirus family its name.However, the compounds probably cannot be...
Omicron's rapid spread has changed the game for how Michigan and other states need to respond to the pandemic. Hospitals can't keep up with the surge in cases while hundreds of nurses and doctors get sent home due to exposure and infection.
According to a study from researchers at Oregon State University, cannabis compounds show the ability to prevent the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells. The study was led by Richard van Breeman, a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute....
