Volvo has always been a company more interested in safety than anything else, and when you remember that the core principle of autonomous driving systems is to reduce deaths and injuries, not to prove technological superiority among your peers, then it makes sense to learn that the Swedish automaker is about to test its own version of the tech. This comes shortly after Volvo announced a huge investment in EV battery development as the automaker looks to replace the Volvo XC90 SUV with an electric alternative. That very vehicle will be the one to debut Volvo's autonomous driving tech, called Ride Pilot, but first, some testing.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO