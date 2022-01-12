ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Mayor Elorza, Members of Providence City Council, Community Partners Announce Next Steps in City’s Anti-Violence Initiatives

 22 hours ago

Providence residents can sign up for nonviolence training, apply for youth jobs; local organizations can apply for mentorship program assistance. PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, Councilperson Nirva LaFortune (Ward 3), Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh Clements, Executive Director of the Nonviolence Institute Cedric Huntley, President and CEO of Mentor...

