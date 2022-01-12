ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama QB enters NCAA transfer portal, will explore options

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama has seen a number of players entering the transfer portal since losing the national title game on Monday night, including TE Jahleel Billingsley and QB Paul Tyson,...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

