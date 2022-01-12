Extension Manager: Search & Install GNOME Shell Extensions on a Desktop

Use Google Chrome? You're not alone. But if you're like most users of this browser, you probably feel that Chrome isn't the best when it comes to speed or handling system resources. And it doesn't help things when you pile dozens of tabs into the browser. Each of those tabs...
Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.
Folders on iPhone Home Screen allow you to organize apps. You can keep rarely used ones in them to declutter the Home Screen or use folders to hide apps you do not want anyone to notice easily. In this tutorial, we show you how to create and manage folders on your iPhone and iPad.
There's a new Linux desktop on the horizon that offers something special. But are the developers and designers focusing on the right features and audience?. Once upon a time, Stephen King said of writer Clive Barker, "I have seen the future of horror and his name is Clive Barker." What does that have to do with tech? Not much, but it is apropos to what I'm about to discuss.
GeckoLinux is a Linux distribution based on openSUSE. It is available in two editions: Static, which is based on openSUSE Leap, and Rolling, which is based on openSUSE Tumbleweed. The latest GeckoLinux ROLLING release brings Linux kernel 5.15 and a set of updated desktop environments to its users.
Linux kernel 5.16 is now available so here’s a tutorial on how to install it on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint distributions, or a similar derivative. Linux kernel 5.16 is a great release of Linux gamers and AMD users. It brings the long-anticipated FUTEX2 implementation from Collabora for a faster gaming experience when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine.
Linux Mint has for years been one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros out there with plenty of tweaks and refinements for both beginners and pros alike. Yesterday, the Mint team released Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”, the last Focal-based release and we’re going to take a look at it today.
Once you add a general user into the sudo group, then there is no need to use a root account for the administrative tasks. But what if, due to some odd reason, you are not able to access your primary account?. In that case, the root account can be a...
What is LAMP? LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP. It is an acronym for a Linux/Unix server with Apache as the server engine, MySQL/MariaDB as the database engine, and PHP as the primary server-side script language. It is also known as LAMP Stack. Usually, LAMP Stack is selected...
Bash (Bourne Again Shell) is the default shell in practically all Linux-based operating systems. All the commands we write in the terminal are interpreted by the shell and become part of its history. In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to manage Bash history.
