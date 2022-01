Kansas freshman forward Zach Clemence showed up for Tuesday’s men’s basketball game against Iowa State wearing a bulky boot on his right foot. “I don’t believe it’s broken but he did something to his toe that will require him to probably be out a little bit of time. I don’t know if it’s significant. He couldn’t walk on it today. He’ll be in a boot another day or two,” KU coach Bill Self said of the 6-foot-10 freshman from San Antonio, Texas.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO