Economy

Oscor Inc. Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Destino Twist Steerable Guiding Sheath Due to the Risk of the Device Hub Cap and Seal on the Proximal End of the Device Handle Detachment During Use

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 2 days ago

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Medical Devices. Reason for Announcement:. Hub cap and seal on the proximal...

www.fda.gov

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lily's Sweets Voluntarily Recalls Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips Due to Undeclared Presence of Soy Lecithin

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. May contain undeclared soy lecithin.
ECONOMY
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Releases Federal Interagency Working Group Scientific Opinions on Testing Methods for Asbestos in Talc-Containing Cosmetic Products

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a white paper developed by the Interagency Working Group on Asbestos in Consumer Products (IWGACP) that contains scientific opinions for the testing of talc-containing cosmetics and talc intended for use in cosmetics for the possible presence of asbestos, a known human carcinogen with well-documented health risks. These opinions of scientific experts are intended to inform the FDA’s consideration of testing methods for talc and talc-containing cosmetics.
FDA
Benzinga

Cardiovascular Systems Recalls Embolic Protection Devices Due To Filter Breakage

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) is recalling all of its Wirion embolic protection system devices manufactured and distributed between January and November 2021. The Wirion system includes a filter inserted through a blood vessel in the leg via a catheter. The filter catches and removes any blood clots or debris...
HEALTH
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lohxa LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Senna Syrup 8.8mg/5mL Due to Microbial Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Potential microbial contamination. Company Name:. Lohxa LLC.
HEALTH
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves Novel Treatment to Control Pain in Cats with Osteoarthritis, First Monoclonal Antibody Drug for Use in Any Animal Species

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Solensia (frunevetmab injection), the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats and the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) new animal drug approved by the FDA for use in any animal species. Frunevetmab, the active ingredient in Solensia, is...
HEALTH
Popculture

Urgent Recall Issued Over Blood Clot Device Associated With Heart Procedures

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for the WIRION Embolic Protection Device, which can cause serious injury or even death to users. All models of the heart device are included in the Class I recall – the most serious type of recall the agency conducts. The problems typically come from filter breakage during retrieval of the device.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
The Independent

Could cannabis help fight Covid? New study reveals two chemicals that may block infection

A chemical found in live cannabis plants could help protect human cells against coronavirus infections, research suggests.A study by scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) and Oregon Health and Science University found that two acids present in hemp, a type of cannabis plant used widely in cloth, paper and as a drug, were able to jam the gears of the virus that causes Covid-19.The researchers said the two compounds can bind onto the SARS-Cov-2 virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade and commandeer human cells and which gives the coronavirus family its name.However, the compounds probably cannot be...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in COVID-19 patients. Related reading: Monoclonal Antibodies: What are they and why should you know about this life-saving treatment? ...
PETS

