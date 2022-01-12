Atlantic City soon to be home of world's largest beachfront water park

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Atlantic City is on its way to becoming more family friendly.

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground on what will be the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world on Wednesday.

Blatstein, owner of Tower Investments, said the $100 million dollar project would be entirely funded by him with the waterpark slated to be built in a lot adjacent to Blatsein’s Showboat Hotel.

“We are incredibly excited to begin this next phase in our development,” said Blatstein. “Atlantic City has a long and rich history as a premier tourist destination. Showboat is committed to bringing non-gaming, family-friendly entertainment back to Atlantic City, and the waterpark is one more piece to that puzzle.”

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small with Bart Blatstein Photo credit Dave Zieglar/WeStar Productions

Already home to the 100,000-square-foot Lucky Snake Arcade and Sports Bar, the waterpark will add another 103,000 square feet of year-round family fun to the hotel as one prominent feature of the waterpark is its retractable glass ceiling which allows for entertainment no matter the weather.

Dubbed ISLAND Waterpark, the attraction will feature waterslides, pools, a lazy river as well as food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.

Rendering of ISLAND Waterpark Photo credit Dave Zieglar/WeStar Productions

“This is a great day for Atlantic City,” said Mayor Marty Small. “Investing in our community through growth will bring jobs and economic recovery to our area. We have lacked family entertainment and this waterpark is the catalyst to draw more families to our great city and give families who live here something great and fun to do!”

The tropical themed waterpark plans to open its doors by Memorial Day 2023 with construction beginning later this year.