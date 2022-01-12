ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

Lebanon-Express
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Awards will have a host for...

lebanon-express.com

Popculture

8 of the Most Controversial Moments From the Golden Globes Through the Years

The 79th annual Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, but no one can watch them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still host a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to announce this year's winners. The HFPA, whose Golden Globes were once dubbed "Hollywood's Biggest Party," has no broadcast partner this year. NBC's decision to drop the show in protest the lack of diversity among the HFPA membership inspired the group to make some changes, but it could not find a new broadcast partner in time for the 2022 ceremony.
TV & VIDEOS
thesalemnewsonline.com

Golden Globes 'won't feature celebrity presenters'

The Golden Globes won't feature any celebrity presenters this year. The annual awards ceremony is being held on Sunday (01.09.22) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, but according to Variety, no celebrities have agreed to take part in the event. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has previously come under fire...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Golden Globes to Take Place Without Celebs, Press or Audience in Attendance

The 79th Golden Globe Awards, set for Sunday, will highlight the philanthropic efforts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which The Hollywood Reporter has previously written about — with winners announced intermittently throughout a 90-minute gathering at the Beverly Hilton, the HFPA revealed on Tuesday. There will...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Golden Globes unveil plans for scaled-down 2022 event: No stars, press, or red carpet

The show will go on for the Golden Globes this year, but without the usual glitz, glamour, and champagne-fueled revelry. On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its plans for the 2022 ceremony, which the group previously said would be a stripped-down affair. Most notably, the event will focus on announcing winners and highlighting the HFPA's philanthropy work, while forgoing any live audience, red carpet, or media presence.
CELEBRITIES
101.9 KING FM

‘It’s Not Journey!': CNN Hosts Debate Band’s New Year’s Eve Show

CNN became the unlikely location for a debate about Journey on New Year's Eve. Shortly after the group's energetic performance of "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'" in New York City's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on rival ABC, CNN's ebullient Andy Cohen -- co-hosting his network's festivities with good pal Anderson Cooper -- appeared on camera, draped in a streamer he said was shot from Journey's stage. (CNN countered with Katy Perry from Las Vegas.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

The Internet’s Top Picks for Oscars Host

At last, the Oscars have decided to have a host this year after three years of being host-less. Many great entertainers like Billy Crystal and Bob Hope have stepped up to the plate as well as some seemingly random hosts like Paul Hogan and Donald Duck. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter went into depth on what makes the perfect Oscars host: name recognition, funny, topical, politically savvy, young, and “satisfactory to a coalition of competing interests.” The internet took it upon itself to nominate hosts for the 94th Academy Awards but do they fit the bill on what makes the perfect Oscars host?
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

New Year, A Long Oscar Season Still To Go

You thought it was nearing an end, didn’t you? No, the 2022 Oscar season isn’t as long as the pandemic delayed 2021 season, but it sure is close. AMPAS members don’t even begin to vote on the nominations until January 27. By the time voting is over on Feb. 1, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will be over, the Grammys will have already aired and networks and streamers will be knee-deep into their plans for…Emmy season.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Glenn Weiss Returns To Direct This Year’s OSCARS

The Oscars® show producer Will Packer announced today that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 94th Oscars. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Weiss has directed numerous live televised events,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Oscars ceremony to get host for first time in four years

The upcoming 94th Academy Awards on March 27 will have a host for the first time in four years, it emerged during the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich delivered the news during the ABC segment and said, “You heard it here first.” ABC is the Oscars broadcaster and like the Academy is eager to buck a trend of declining ratings. Last year’s event drew a record low 10.4m viewers after 23.6m in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Lebanon-Express

Sidney Poitier -- Hollywood's first Black leading man reflected the civil rights movement on screen

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) In the summer of 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. introduced the keynote speaker for the 10th-anniversary convention banquet of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Their guest, he said, was his “soul brother.”
CELEBRITIES
Lebanon-Express

Celebrity birthdays: Jan. 11

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Amanda Peet, Kim Coles, Mary J. Blige, Robert Earl Keen, Rockmond Dunbar, Vicki Peterson and more.
CELEBRITIES

