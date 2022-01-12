Electric Boats Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026| RAND Boats ApS, Echandia Marine AB, GardaSolar s.r.l.

The demand for oil refining has witnessed tremendous growth driven by increasing penetration across various industries such as transportation, aviation, marine bunker, petrochemical, agriculture, and electricity. All players in the oil refining industry are investing heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic production and business expansion. Some of the major factors that surge the demand for oil refining include growing demand for lighter petroleum products and introduction of several air borne emission regulations. In addition, rapid urbanization and heavy investment toward industrial sector along with rising disposable income across developing regions are some of the factors influencing the demand for light distillates, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO