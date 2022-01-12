ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Political Leaders, Family Pay Respects To Harry Reid As He Lies In State

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris, congressional leaders, and family paid their respects to former Senate...

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
‘From Searchlight to the spotlight of Capitol Hill” – late Sen. Harry Reid honored with lying in state ceremony

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A solemn final send off for Sen. Harry Reid took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Lawmakers gathered to pay tribute to the late senator who passed away at 82 in late December after 34 years of service in Washington. Congress held a lying in state ceremony for Reid, giving lawmakers and staff the chance to pay respects to a man who roamed both chambers of Congress for more than three decades.
Harry Reid lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a "legendary leader," a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the chamber's most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who has called Reid a...
WATCH: Former Sen. Harry Reid lies in state

Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer...
Harry Reid and the politics of love

The poetic juxtaposition of Harry Reid’s memorial service just two days following the first anniversary of Jan. 6 was not lost on me. The former a meditation on love, the latter an insurrection motivated by fear. Both represent the fundamental choice we have in our politics. If “cruelty springs...
Harry Reid, Political Thug and Long-Serving Majority Leader in the Senate

It was an attempt to provoke Harry Reid’s office. For a trade publication called SNL Financial, with headquarters in Charlottesville, Va., I was working as a banking reporter in the spring of 2008. A business journal in a sleepy college town didn’t get much attention from Senate Democrats, especially when the name sounded comical.
Three-quarters of senators have voted to change filibuster rules to expand voting: Their own

President Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to make a case that is already probably doomed. Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus tiebreaker Vice President Harris, that’s conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.
‘There’s the Big Jew, Let’s Get Him!’ Schumer Recalls How Capitol Police Helped Him Flee ‘Nasty, Racist, Bigoted Insurrectionists’

In a floor speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recalled the harrowing experience of fleeing from the rioters with the help of the Capitol Police, including how they had called out “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him!”
