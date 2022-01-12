ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields' Role in GM and Coach Hunt

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 1 day ago

When the Houston Texans were considering coaching and GM candidates, quarterback Deshaun Watson became irritated.

This is when the trade rumors first began last offseason.

The Bears are in a similar situation this year but it's safe to say they're not going to Justin Fields and asking him his opinion on whether a coaching or GM candidate is satisfactory.

Asking a quarterback's opinion on a GM candidate is about as far-fetched as it gets, but it is reasonable to assume a quarterback might want input on a coach because of a particular playing style. In fact, Bears board chairman George McCaskey was quoting his new advisor Bill Polian on the particular importance of the quarterback/coach relationship.

"Our conversations with Bill Polian, he told us it's that relationship between the general manager and the head coach and the relationship between the head coach and the quarterback that will determine the success of your team," McCaskey said. "So we don't want somebody that's always agreeing with each other. We want vigorous debate, but at the end of the debate we want people breaking on the plan and united behind the vision."

This doesn't mean they want Fields telling them what coach to hire or even want his opinion. After all, Fields hasn't proven anything yet.

Rather, the goal for the Bears in the coaching hunt is finding a coach with a vision of how to build the offense around Fields.

"Well, I'm just a fan. I'm not a football evaluator," McCaskey said. "As a fan, what I see (in Fields) is a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart, and a strong work ethic.

"We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback, to bring the Bears to success. Justin will not be an active part of the search process but we will be very interested to hear from both general manager and head coach candidates what their plan is to get the most out of the quarterback position for us."

This might rank near the top of the questions they're asking candidates for both jobs, and particularly head coach.

"That'll be part of the challenge," McCaskey said. "With any general manager or head coaching candidate we want to know what their plan is for the most important position on the field, how they would utilize Justin, who they would have coaching him, what players would they surround him with.

"How are they gonna maximize his potential to lead the Bears to success?"

McCaskey wanted nothing to do with questions asking what their reaction to candidates would be if the answer from them was they didn't think much of Fields or want to work with him.

"Well I think I've said before I don't entertain hypotheticals," McCaskey said. "We're interested in hearing what the candidates have to say about the development of the entire football organization and especially the quarterback position.

"We want to know what their plan is to develop that position for us."

Fields finished his rookie season after Week 14 first due to an ankle injury and then COVID-19. He finished 28th in passer rating among all NFL passers with at least 270 throws with a 73.2. His 6.93 yards per attempt ranked 21st in the league among quarterbacks with at least 270 throws.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
BearDigest

What the Bears Need to Succeed

It sounded good at the time. Bears board chairman George McCaskey told everyone at Monday's season-ending press conference the main qualification he seeks is leadership. "We'll be looking for leaders, both in the general manager and the head coach," McCaskey said. His advisor in this project, Bill Polian, wrote the...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Polian
Person
Justin Fields
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Texans#American Football#Bears
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy