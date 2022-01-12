Man on house arrest caught riding stolen off-roading vehicle in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A man on house arrest was caught riding a stolen side-by-side through homeowner’s properties in DeSoto County Tuesday evening.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office got multiple calls about Joshua Crider, who was riding through different properties. He even asked one person if he could use their electrical outlet to charge his ankle monitor.

A DCSO detective responded and found Crider near SW County Road 760 and Terrell Street. The sheriff’s office said Crider was acting suspiciously and refused to take his hands out of his pockets after being asked by the detective. He was handcuffed, and the detective found a box cutter with the blade out in his pocket.

DCSO said the side-by-side Crider was riding was reported stolen out of Charlotte County. Investigators also said Crider was on house arrest and has an extensive history of battery, burglary, and theft.

Crider was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.