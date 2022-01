Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bryant will be available to make his season debut on Wednesday after missing a full year with a torn ACL. The Wizards will likely limit Bryant at first, but he could eventually take the starting job away from Daniel Gafford. Montrezl Harrell will not need be needed as much at the five with Bryant back.

