Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market is Gaining Momentum by key players BoAt, JBL, Scosche and Fugoo Sports

Apple has reportedly discontinued the Beats Pill Plus Bluetooth speaker, as the product is no longer listed on or available for buying from the Apple Store and Beats websites. According to 9to5mac, the speaker is still available from select third-party retailers. The speaker was actually the first totally new product to come from Apple under the Beats brand. Apple did not update the Beats Pill+ speaker following its release, but the company did update it with new colour options over the years.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO