ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WEB EXTRA: High-Tech Restaurant Serves Up Food At The Beijing Olympics

cbslocal.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the high-tech way meals...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

China’s Xi’an lockdown hits some of the world’s largest chipmakers

Two of the world’s biggest chipmakers are warning that Covid-19 outbreaks and stringent lockdowns in a major Chinese industrial hub are hampering their operations. Samsung and Micron said this week that they’ve had to adjust operations in the northwestern city of Xi’an, which is experiencing one of China’s worst community outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have responded by enacting sweeping measures with an intensity and on a scale rarely seen since Wuhan, the pandemic’s original epicenter.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Tech
MetroTimes

Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style

Mirna Hamade was skeptical. The person on the other end of the phone identified himself as a reporter for the New York Times. He had a list of questions about her family's Lebanese breakfast restaurant, AlTayeb, which has locations in Garden City and Dearborn. The Times reporter informed Mirna only that he had eaten at AlTayeb twice, and that it would be included on some type of list.
GARDEN CITY, MI
KUTV

New Utah restaurant serves Middle Eastern-American fusion food

KUTV — Since childhood, Ali Sarfraz always enjoyed cooking and experimenting with food, and he wanted the opportunity to share his passion with others. Ali's dad has worked in restaurants since immigrating to the U.S., and eventually opened a Pakistani restaurant in South Salt Lake. Ali worked there and...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Australia Rings In 2022

It's already 2022 in some parts of the world. People in New Zealand and Australia were some of the first to welcome the new year. Here's a look at those celebrations.
AUSTRALIA
Footwear News

How the Different Sports Shoes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Work & How They Help Athletes Win

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing, taking place next February in Beijing, China. Across 15 different sports, athletes from around the world will compete in competitions ranging from speed skating to cross-country skiing. However, much like the summer Olympics, the winter games require specific equipment with specific features—namely, shoes. Though some of the circumstances have changed—for example, the NHL has pulled out of this year’s games altogether—many are the same. The season’s usual sports, including the biathlon, curling, bobsleigh and luge, among others, will resume. Additionally, the unique sports in the Winter Olympics require equally specified footwear, ranging from boots to...
SPORTS
TheConversationCanada

Get caught up in the Olympic spirit, but keep your (political) eyes wide open

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are at the crosshairs of two political crises: Accusations of human rights violations that have prompted several nations to declare diplomatic boycotts of the Games, and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that raises questions about the appropriateness of athletes travelling from around the world to Beijing. In a recent interview with CBC News, Canadian International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound revealed there is no chance the 2022 Games will be postponed. That means it’s up to national Olympic committees whether athletes will attend. In response to threats of boycotts related to the human rights crises,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Beijing organizers say met plan to popularize winter sports

A key concern when Beijing was bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the lack of a strong winter sports tradition in the country. Organizers countered by pointing to the vast potential for growth, and now say they more than met their target of involving 300 million Chinese in skiing, hockey and other cold weather pastimes. Beijing won the Olympic bid in 2015 when six European bidders dropped out of contention and the International Olympic Committee was left with only two candidates — Beijing and Almaty Kazakhstan On Thursday, the director general of the organizing...
SPORTS
CBS News

China locks down another city as Omicron spreads ahead of Beijing Olympics

Beijing — Five million residents of a central Chinese city were confined to their homes Tuesday while another megacity shuttered all non-essential businesses, as the country battles a spate of coronavirus outbreaks including from the Omicron variant. Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month, sticking to a zero-COVID strategy of targeted lockdowns, border restrictions and lengthy quarantines to try and eliminate the disease.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy