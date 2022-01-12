WEB EXTRA: High-Tech Restaurant Serves Up Food At The Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing, taking place next February in Beijing, China. Across 15 different sports, athletes from around the world will compete in competitions ranging from speed skating to cross-country skiing. However, much like the summer Olympics, the winter games require specific equipment with specific features—namely, shoes. Though some of the circumstances have changed—for example, the NHL has pulled out of this year’s games altogether—many are the same. The season’s usual sports, including the biathlon, curling, bobsleigh and luge, among others, will resume. Additionally, the unique sports in the Winter Olympics require equally specified footwear, ranging from boots to...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO