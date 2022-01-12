ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Kanye West, & Billie Eilish Set to Headline

thatgrapejuice.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCoachella 2022‘s line-up appears to have been revealed. And there’s ample star-power in the mix. According to various sources, previously reported headliners Kanye West and Billie Eilish will be joined by hitmaker Harry Styles. The former One Direction star is said...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Rage Against The Machine
Ok Magazine

Is Kanye West's New Girl Julia Fox Dressing Just Like Kim Kardashian? Actress Rocked Exact Same Outfit As Reality Star During Miami Date Night

Kanye West's new rumored love interest Julia Fox has taken some inspiration from Kim Kardashian. Prior to the actress, 31, and the 44-year-old rapper's alleged date night in Miami — Fox wore the same Jean Paul Gaultier sheer striped gown to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week last September that the SKIMS founder, 41, wore to the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner. Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Shyne Welcomes Kanye West and J Prince To Belize

Kanye West and J Prince have been spending a lot of time together since they met up back in November to get the process started on ending Ye’s feud with Drake. They went to Toronto together to visit the 6 God in his mansion last month, and they’re already in another country.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kanye West and Julia Fox Are ‘Having Fun’ Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian: 5 Things to Know

Moving on? While ringing in the new year in Miami, Kanye West was spotted enjoying a dinner date with Julia Fox amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. After West, 44, and Fox, 31, were photographed getting close during a night out at Carbone on Saturday, January 1, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “having fun” during the “casual” outing. The insider revealed that West “wanted to get to know her better” after they connected via their mutual friends.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy