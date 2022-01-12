ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Fryer Market Expected To Reach $612.5 million by 2026, AMR

 21 hours ago

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Deep Fryer Market by End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global deep fryer market size was $487.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $612.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of...

