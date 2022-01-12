ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd Funding Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe

Las Vegas Herald
 21 hours ago

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Titled on Global Crowd Funding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Equity Sources & Equity Sources], Applications [Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises] & Key Players Such as Crowd Cube Capital, Seedrs, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe,...

Las Vegas Herald

Savory Snacks Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Savory Snacks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Savory Snacks market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Savory Snacks industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Web Application Firewall Market - Industry Overview, Potential Analysis, Supply And Rising Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Web Application Firewall Market by Deployment, Organization Size, and End-Use Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023," the global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Location of Things Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Google, IBM, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Location of Things Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

In-Person Learning Market Expected to Reach $ 74,161.2 Million by 2030-Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "In-Person Learning Market by Course Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global in-person learning market was valued at $ 17,910.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $74,161.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Occupational Medicines Market growing at a CAGR of 5.5% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Occupational Medicines Market by Application and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,794 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Offshore Support Vessels Market to Rise at CAGR of 5% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Offshore Support Vessels Market Type and Applications - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Offshore Support Vessels Market - COVID-19 Analysis. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the offshore support vessels market...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cyber Security in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Skybox Security, Trend Micro, FireEye

The Latest Released Cyber Security in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cyber Security in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, CSC Computer Sciences Limited, The 41st Parameter, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. & BAE Systems..
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bluetooth Bottle Bass Speakers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | JBL, Harman Kardon soundbars, Sony

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Bluetooth Bottle Bass Speakers Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bluetooth Bottle Bass Speakers market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 6.55% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, assessing the market based on its segments like functionality, mode of delivery, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces model.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Marine Fuel Injection Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.50% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Marine Fuel Injection Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Marine Fuel Injection Market Component, Application, HP Range - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Marine Fuel Injection Market. The global marine fuel injection market will grow at a CAGR 4.50% by...
BUSINESS

