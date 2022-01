David Moyes wants West Ham United to continue “annoying” the Premier League’s top four.The Hammers will move back into fourth place, above Arsenal if they take at least a point against Norwich on Wednesday.Norwich remain at the foot of the table, but Moyes is not taking them lightly, although he has his sights firmly set on a third straight win and another three points towards their bid to gatecrash the Champions League spots.“Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. It’ll take a little bit of time to get things sorted,” he said. “They’re in a fight...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO