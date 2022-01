There’s nothing cuter than these Olivia Munn and John Mulaney baby photos. Days after her partner finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Munn has shared yet another photo of their baby boy on social media—and this time, Mulaney is posing with his son for the very first time. Munn and Mulaney—who started dating in May 2021, less than a year after his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on November 24, 2021. On January 10, 2021, Munn took to Instagram to share a photo of Mulaney holding and kissing their newborn after the holidays. “The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO