If you have been to the grocery store lately, you know how wild the prices have been. It is worrisome to many, even the employees that work there. Now, some employees of the Kroger grocery store have additional things to worry about. According to CNBC, Kroger is taking away paid leave for unvaccinated employees who get Covid-19. They will also be requiring some of them to pay a monthly health insurance surcharge starting next year. In hope that more of the grocery stores workers will get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Kroger will charge $50 per month to employees that haven’t gotten shots.

