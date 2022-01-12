ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Are Saying That 'Euphoria' Season 2 Is Not as Good as Its Freshman Year

 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

After what feels like 15 million years off the air, HBO's popular teen drama series Euphoria is finally here with its second season. The season premiere, titled "Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door," is one of the best episodes of the series, with an anxiety-ridden and explosive...

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Decider.com

When Will ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Season 2, Episode 6 Premiere on Starz?

The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Algee Smith
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
Laredo Morning Times

TV Ratings: ‘1883’ Has Biggest Debut for New Show on Cable Since 2015

As Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe expands, so does its audience. After “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 premiere in November soared to 14.7 million viewers — an impressive feat in today’s bleak linear TV landscape — “1883,” the neo-western prequel, had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.
Variety

DL Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life in Development at Fox

DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, Variety has learned. Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend...
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
The Independent

Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed...
NYLON

The 'Euphoria' Cast On Season 2 & Where Their Characters Are Headed

The cast of ‘Euphoria’ talks season 2 and whether their characters ever get any homework done. Warning: spoilers ahead for season 1 and 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. On Sunday, January 9, Euphoria returns to HBO Max for its highly-anticipated second season. Fans of the teen-centric show have been waiting since the summer of 2019 to see where their favorite East Highland High School characters have ended up since the show’s high-octane first season aired — and given the amount of drama the characters find themselves in (and if the season two trailers are any indication), they’re going to be all over the place.
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
