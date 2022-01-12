ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ill with Covid-19? Your sick pay and unemployment benefit rights explained

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
 19 hours ago
WITH the Omicron variant on the rise, many may be wondering if they will get paid sick leave if they get Covid.

It is also important to know your unused sick pay and unemployment benefit rights - we explain all you need to know below.

The rules for sick and vacation leave depend on state law and company policy

Do you get Paid Time Off (PTO) if you get COVID-19?

On March 18, 2020, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

This document required certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

For instance, this included if someone was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, seeking a medical diagnosis and quarantining.

Your paid sick leave should have been your regular rate of pay, but the Act expired on December 31, 2020.

Fortunately, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law on March 11, 2021.

This gave eligible employers the ability to apply tax credits to reimburse the cost of paid time off needed for an employee for reasons related to COVID-19.

However, that law expired on September 30, 2021.

Therefore, as of right now, there is no federal legislation protecting employees in the event they contract COVID-19.

What are your unemployment benefit rights?

Applying for unemployment and how much you will receive will depend on the state that you are filing in.

You should contact your state's unemployment office to find how to start an application.

Once your application is submitted, it will be reviewed and you will be notified of how much your monetary benefit will be.

If you are sick with Covid-19, you are not qualified to receive unemployment benefits. You should contact your employer about receiving paid time off.

There are also some things that can disqualify you from unemployment benefits.

Below is a list of things that can prevent you from receiving unemployment benefits.

  • Refusing an offer of suitable work for which the claimant is reasonably suited
  • Quitting a job voluntarily without good cause
  • Fired for misconduct, such as stealing from their employer or their coworkers, intentionally violating workplace safety rules or failing a mandatory drug test

How much should you get paid for unused sick or vacation days?

Federal law doesn't provide guidelines for paid vacation or sick leave.

President Barack Obama did sign an executive order that made it mandatory for contractors who work with the federal government to provide their employees with up to seven days of paid sick leave annually.

However, the executive order does not give any direction on how much an employer should pay a terminated employee for vacation or sick leave.

Below we've listed the states that do and don't pay for unused sick or vacation days, as per HR software provider Paycor.

Alabama: Not addressed by state law

Alaska: Not addressed by state law

Arizona: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Arkansas: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

California: Employees cannot be deprived of earned, unused vacation time, no matter the reason for separation unless a willful agreement has been met by both parties.

Colorado: Upon employment separation, all vacation pay must be accurately paid and delivered to the appropriate parties.

Connecticut: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Delaware: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

If they do, the value of the accrued time must be paid within 30 days of separation.

District of Columbia: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Florida: Not addressed by state law

Georgia: Not addressed by state law

Hawaii: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

If this is generally provided by an employer, it must be paid on an employee’s last day.

Idaho: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Illinois: Unless a willful agreement has been met by both parties, an employer’s policy or agreement determines whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Indiana: An employer’s policy or agreement determines whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Without a policy in place, employees are entitled to any and all earned and unused vacation pay.

Missouri: Final wages do not include vacation pay

South Dakota: No state regulations

: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Texas: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Utah: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

If employers do not pay for accrued days upon separation, this must be stated explicitly in the contract or policy.

Vermont: An employer’s policy or employee contract governs whether earned, unused vacation is paid on separation.

Virginia: Employers are not liable to establish a policy regarding vacation pay.

Washington: Should an employer elect to offer vacation pay, the employer must honor the terms of its policy or employment contract.

West Virginia: Earned vacation time is considered wages when an organization has established policies or precedent of paying employees for this time.

Wisconsin: Earned vacation time is considered wages when an organization has established policies or precedent of paying employees for this time.

Wyoming: Should an employer elect to offer vacation pay, the employer must honor the terms of its policy or employment contract.

The Sun also shares tips on how to deal with inflation.

Plus, more on the COLA increase for Social Security beneficiaries.

