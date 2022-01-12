Boris Johnson Covid announcement: PM urged to resign amid lockdown party fury from bereaved families & Tory MPs

BORIS Johnson faced a brutal grilling over Downing Street lockdown parties at Prime Minister's Questions today.

Ahead of taking questions, Mr Johnson made a statement saying he wanted to apologise for wrongdoings at Number 10, but tried to claim he thought he thought he was at "a work event" when he attended the booze-fuelled party.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, has called for Boris Johnson to quit as PM.

He told broadcasters in a pooled interview that he believes Boris Johnson's position is no longer 'tenable'.

He said: "Regretfully I have to say that his position is no longer tenable.

"What we also heard from the prime minister today was an apology. And he said, with hindsight, we would have done things differently, which for me, is an acceptance from the prime minister that it was wrong, and therefore, I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in the position now where I don’t think he can continue as he leader of the Conservatives."

Which Tory MPs are backing the PM?

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also backed the PM, as did International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay.

Further support is coming from Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden, Attorney General Suella Braverman and Cop26 President Alok Sharma.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Times Radio: "I think the Prime Minister was very contrite today, he apologised and he took full responsibility."

Rishi Sunak supports Boris Johnson's 'request for patience'

Rishi Sunak said the Prime Minister was "right to apologise", and said he supports Boris Johnson's "request for patience" as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.

In a tweet, Mr Sunak said: "I've been on a visit all day today continuing work on our #PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation.

"The PM was right to apologise and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her inquiry."

Grant Shapps says 'contrite' PM 'took full responsibility'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Times Radio: "I think the Prime Minister was very contrite today, he apologised and he took full responsibility."

Meanwhile, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told the broadcaster: "I think the Prime Minister has got things right again and again and again.

"But like us all, he accepts that during a two-and-a-half-year period, there will be things that with hindsight would have been done differently."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid offers support to Boris Johnson

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I completely understand why people feel let down. The PM did the right thing by apologising.

"Now we need to let the investigation complete its work.

"We have so much to get on with including rolling out boosters, testing and antivirals - so we can live with Covid."

Nadine Dorries backs Boris, says PM was 'right to personally apologise'

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was one of the first Mr Johnson's Cabinet to back her boss, saying an inquiry led by senior official Sue Gray must be allowed to go ahead.

Ms Dorries wrote on Twitter that the "PM was right to personally apologise earlier.

"People are hurt and angry at what happened and he has taken full responsibility for that. The inquiry should now be allowed to its work and establish the full facts of what happened".

Responding to her message, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove: "Nadine is right."

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is in ‘big trouble’ after ‘humiliating’ PMQs

PIERS Morgan has warned Boris Johnson he is in "big trouble" after he was today forced to apologise over a No10 lockdown-busting bash.

The embattled PM finally admitted attending the party in May 2020 as he faced a grilling from MPs at a packed House of Commons this afternoon.

But Boris claimed he was there for just 25 minutes and said the back garden bash was a "work event".

Piers slammed Boris on Twitter today as calls continue to mount urging the Prime Minister to step down amid a sea of controversy.

He wrote: "Humiliating PMQs for @BorisJohnson - and very telling unsupportive silence from most of his own MPs/ministers as opposition leaders all call for him to resign.

"He’s in big trouble."

Douglas Ross: PM should quit over Downing Street garden party

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called for the Prime Minister to stand down after he admitted attending a party thrown in the Downing Street garden during lockdown.

Boris Johnson said at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday that he had attended the event, to which more around 100 people were invited, for about 25 minutes, perceiving it to be a "work event".

Mr Ross is the highest profile Conservative to call for the Prime Minister to go, claiming Mr Johnson's position is now "untenable".

Speaking to STV News, he said: "I said, yesterday, if the Prime Minister attended this gathering, event in Downing Street on May 20 2020, he could not continue as Prime Minister so, regretfully, I have to say his position is no longer tenable."

He added: "There was one simple question to answer yesterday, indeed, from Monday night when we saw this invitation which was to more than 100 people asking them to join others in the Downing Street garden and bring their own booze. If the Prime Minister was there, and he accepted today that he was, then I felt he could not continue.

"What we also heard from the Prime Minister today was an apology and he said with hindsight he would have done things differently, which for me is an acceptance from the Prime Minister that it was wrong and therefore, I don't want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don't think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives."

Raab dismisses questions about Tory leadership as 'daft'

Asked in what other job would people be invited to "bring their own booze" to a work meeting, Mr Raab said: "That's precisely why Sue Gray, who is a very senior civil servant, has been tasked to conduct an independent investigation to make sure that all of those questions can be answered in a way that is clear, transparent and open."

The Deputy PM also said it was a "daft question" when he was asked whether he would run again for the Tory leadership.

He added: "I'm fully supportive of this Prime Minister and I'm sure he will continue for many years to come."

Dominic Raab says PM 'gave very clear account' of May 20 party

Dominic Raab has said the PM gave a 'very clear account' of what happened during the May 20 party.

Speaking to the the BBC, he said: "He has been clear that he believed he was acting in accordance with the rules at the time but, of course, understands the perception of those that those in power are not following the rules that many others are required to, particularly those who have been through serious hardship or lost loved ones during this pandemic, and that's why he's apologised."

Backbencher says 'preferable' that PM resigns himself

William Wragg, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, suggested Boris Johnson should take the decision to resign himself.

He told BBC Radio 4's it was "a tragedy things have come to pass in this way", adding: "Unfortunately, I wasn't reassured. I fear this is simply going to be a continuing distraction to the good governance of the country."

He continued by saying it would be "preferable" for Mr Johnson to offer his resignation himself as MPs were "tired" and "frankly worn out of defending what is invariably indefensible".

He said: "I don't believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the Prime Minister and indeed who governs this country. I think it is for the Conservative Party, if not the Prime Minister, in fact, to make that decision, and to realise what is in the best interest, so that we can move forward both as a party and a country."

He added that "no doubt the Prime Minister is reflecting deeply on what has happened, but I cannot in all sincerity see a way where these issues go away".

"It is deeply unfortunate, but I'm afraid it is... the inevitable conclusion is the only way to do that is with a change," he added.

Around 1.2million booster appointments available this week

Over 1.2 million booster jab appointments are still available this week, as Brits have been encouraged to get fully protected.

NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: “There is no excuse not to get your boost of protection with over 1.2 million vaccine appointments up for grabs this week.

“We know that around one fifth of people who have had their first two doses and are eligible for their booster are yet to get protected but there is no time or reason to delay.

“If you have put it off, now is the time to book and get boosted – it will protect you and ensure you can get maximum protection from Omicron as well as protecting those you love."

The Sun’s Jab Army needs YOU

Although Omicron is markedly milder than previous variants, the sheer number of cases have left up to a million people self-isolating and threatening widespread disruption to schools and the economy.

Ministers also say the combination of boosters and Plan B measures are “working” and are not expected to announce fresh measures.

A third jab also significantly slashes the risk of falling seriously ill – and The Sun’s Jab’s Army campaign is helping get vital boosters in people’s arms.

UK records 129,587 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

A further 129,587 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday, the Government said.

The Government also said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 151,007.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Diarrhoea could be an unusual Omicron symptom

With previous coronavirus strains like Delta, the symptoms were generally easier to identity such as a continuous cough, fever and a loss of taste and smell.

Omicron though has been harder to identify as it has been found to blend in with other symptoms of seasonal illnesses such as flu or the common cold.

The variant has also caused other concerns due to its high transmission rate.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC), based in the US, has now said people with Covid can have “a wide range of symptoms”.

This can range from a slightly blocked nose to breathing difficulties, with the latter needing urgent medical attention.

Although having diarrhoea has also been highlighted as a condition with other coronavirus strains.

People with compromised immune systems are the most likely to experience diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, reports NBC Chicago.

Can I catch Omicron twice?

Catching Covid for a second time is called reinfection.

The Government website says reinfection “remains rare, though especially in the context of high prevalence, cases will occasionally occur”.

It says its definition of suspected reinfection is a positive PCR test 90 days (three months) or more after a previous PCR test.

Within those 90 days, old fragments of the virus from the first infection could cause a positive PCR.

Omicron only emerged in late 2021. It has not been 90 days since its discovery in the UK in early December.

Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that a person has caught it twice and been confirmed by laboratory testing.

If Omicron remains prevalent in the UK, we can expect some cases of reinfection moving forward, however.

We already know that people who have caught Covid before are able to get it again.

In the UK there have been hundreds of thousands of people who have tested positive for Covid on more than one occasion.

Around one in 10 new cases of Omicron in England have been linked with a previous infection, the UK Health and Security Agency says.

One in 15 had Covid last week in the UK

Infections rose to 4.3million in the UK last week - but London is showing "encouraging" signs as cases drop.

The capital saw an explosion of Omicron infections at the start of December, becoming the country's variant epicentre, but now appears to have peaked.

The latest Office for National Statistics showed an increase of 600,000 cases in the UK, compared to the week running up to the new year.

Around one in 15 people were hit with the virus in England up to January 7.

But the drop in infections in London is a promising green shoot, just weeks after the variant took hold of the country.

Prime Minister did not see invitation email

It has been reported that the Prime Minister had not seen the invitation email that had been leaked prior to the gathering.

His press secretary has said that he did not see the invitation to "socially distanced drinks" on 20 May 2020.

When asked if the PM's then-fiancee attended the event and whether he noticed food and drink there, Downing Street did not say.

The press secretary said questions like these "remain for the independent review to look at and determine."

"Genuinely sincere"

Christopher Chope, Conservative MP, has described the prime minsters apology as 'genuinely sincere'.

Speaking to the BBC he said "I’ve never heard such an abject apology from a government minister in my 30-plus years in this place"

"I think that the prime minister showed contrition and he realised he had done the wrong thing in not intervening at the time and all the rest of it.

“I think when somebody makes an apology like that, reasonable people accept the apology - obviously with the caveat that this is continuing because there’s a continuing inquiry."

Boris Johnson mocked by Twitter

Boris Johnson has been mocked online for claiming that he thought that the Downing Street party was a “work event”.

The trolling started after the PM finally admitted that he did attend the garden party and apologised – but claimed he believed it was a work event.

He told furious MPs in the House of Commons that he had only gone into the garden for 25 minutes before going back to work.

Twitter has exploded with hundreds of users reacting to his comments, many poking fun at Boris’ claims.

One user compared the Prime Minster to Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film Wolf of Wall Street.

Another mocked up a meme of the Prime Minister taking part in hit show “Would I Lie to You” – with the caption “I once spent 25 minutes at a party but mistook it for a work event.

Jabs for kids may be key

Experts believe that the roll out of jabs for kids aged five to 11 may be key to stop disrupting education because of staff shortages.

Professor Russell Viner believes that the “balance of risks” indicates that schoolchildren should be vaccinated.

Prof Viner, from University College London, is an expert in child and adolescent health and is a member of SAGE.

He believes that while the age group are the least affected by covid sickness, if they were jabbed then it could stop the spread of the virus to staff.

Speaking to the i he said: “Five to 11s are probably the group least affected by Covid disease.

“The thing about Covid is it’s got the most extraordinary age risk profile… to be honest, five to 11 is the healthiest time of our life.

“It’s the time when we’re least likely to die or get sick from almost anything, and that is true of Covid.

“However, I expect and I would like the Government to include educational disruption and mental health issues in the decision, which is what happened with teenagers.

“I think it’s a very marginal medical decision, but if you include those broader issues.

“I think given the extremely promising safety profile in children– but I think the balance of risks is towards vaccination.

“We can be fairly sure that this is really a very safe vaccination for the five to 11-year-olds.”

This is how WATER or fizzy drinks can give a false positive

Everyone worries about getting a false positive on a test - and one doctor has revealed how what you drink could make a difference.

When taking a lateral flow test (LFT) you should read the instructions on the box as each one is different and some are made by different manufacturers.

One of the main instructions on most packs though is that you should wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking to take the test.

This is due to the fact that some foods and drinks, such as water and fizzy pop, can interfere with the test.

Posting to TikTok, Dr Karan Rajan explained why these popular beverages could create a false positive.

The NHS doctor said: "First we need to look inside the lateral flow device.”

He adds: “This grey box and the portion just above it contain antibodies that are sensitive to the Covid-19 virus.

"If you use things like soda, tap water and fizzy drinks, that's going to provide an altered pH, which will affect the function of the antibodies on the test line.

“That is why you need to use this buffer solution (consisting of 99.7 percent saline solution) which provides a stable pH that will actually make the test work."

What's wrong with doing a test too early or late?

In some instances, the PCR test may not pick up the virus because it’s too early in the infection.

It could take several days, or even more than a week, before the virus levels in the cells of your nose and throat are high enough before the test can detect it.

This is unlikely if you have symptoms, however.

If the test is performed too late, for example when someone has had symptoms for more than a week, the virus may not be present in detectable quantities.

It is unlikely they are contagious, however.

On the other hand, it is possible that fragments of the virus could still be present in the throat for several weeks after the infection, in which case the person would not be infectious.

Don't do a test within 30 minutes of drinking or eating

Covid tests shouldn’t be taken if you have eaten or drunk in the past 30 minutes.

“If you eat or drink or use mouthwash just before testing, there is the chance that some residue could interfere with the test,” Dr Edwards warned.

It’s been proven that lateral flow tests can be altered to give a false positive result by using fizzy soft drinks.

Keir Starmer's response

Sir Keir was having none of it and blasted the "pathetic spectacle of a man who's run out of road."

The Labour boss railed: "His defence that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that is actually offensive to the British people.

"Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?"

The PM swatted away deeper questions of the saga by urging MPs to wait for the findings of a probe being led by Whitehall enforcer Sue Gray.