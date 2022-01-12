ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin’s ’10 Year Challenge’ – Amazing Then and Now Pictures

By Danny Merrell
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I've been noticing quite a few posts on social media involving the '10 year challenge'. It's basically a comparison using images of how things have changed (or not) from ten years ago. It's been popular on places like Facebook especially at the beginning of a new year. In most...

kfox95.com

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

EvansvilleWatch May Have Won the 10-Year Challenge with a Hilarious Post on Facebook

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you've likely seen several upon several of your friends participating in the "10-Year Challenge" on Facebook. In case you're unfamiliar with the concept, you basically scour through your photos from 10 years ago, pick one, then post it side-by-side with a current photo of yourself to show how much (or how little, if you're that fortunate) you've changed in the past decade. Some people are using it to show off different hair colors or dramatic weight loss. Others are doing it just for fun and because everyone else is doing it and they want to jump on the bandwagon. Then there are others, like the crew behind EvansvilleWatch, who are using it to make a light-hearted joke and put a smile on everyone's face.
EVANSVILLE, IN
ComicBook

WWE: Paige Mocks The 10 Year Challenge Trend With Hilarious Photoshop

The 10-years challenge has been lighting up social media over the past week or so, and if you aren't sure what that is, it's when someone shares a side-by-side photo comparison of themselves 10 years ago and now. Many are having fun with it on social media at the moment, and that includes WWE Superstar Paige, who shared her own version of the popular trend with amazing results. Paige decided to share a photo of herself from 10 years ago next to a photo of herself using a filter, and fan reactions came flying in shortly after.
WWE
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
purewow.com

The One Sentence to Say to Get a Toddler to Stop Whining

One of the more vivid memories from my childhood is my dad saying clearly and concretely: “I can handle any conversation…as long as you don’t whine.” Flash forward to my current role as a parent of a preschooler and, oh wow, I get it. Upon further...
Apartment Therapy

Erin and Ben Napier’s Cozy Living Room Is the Epitome of “Merry and Bright”

It’s a cozy holiday inside the home of HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, who gave Instagram followers a glimpse into their living room. The photo she posted features their fireplace roaring, a tall and regally decorated Christmas tree, and four stockings, one more than last year as they welcomed their second daughter in May. Get ready to take notes on every merry-and-bright detail in the Napier’s home to emulate in your own.
CELEBRITIES
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

