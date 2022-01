W.A.S.P. have announced U.S. dates for their fortieth anniversary tour. Just as a friendly reminder, Blackie Lawless is the only original member of the band left. In what I can only assume is a cruel joke perpetrated by a vengeful booking agent, support will come from Armored Saint, who I can 127,000,000% guarantee you will be 241,000,000,000% better than W.A.S.P. each and every night. I mean. Look at John Bush. Look at Blackie Lawless. Which one of those dudes do you think is gonna put on the superior show? You might as well ask Tommy Wiseau to perform a dramatic monologue directly after Meryl Streep has done the same.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO