Is the Dodge Durango SRT Really Faster Than the Charger Hellcat Redeye?

These cars have been through it all together and after decades of sitting, they might just be ready to touch rubber to the road once more!. Everyone who knows Dodge understands that there is just one thing that unites all owners of Mopar vehicles together, the brotherhood of muscle. These days it's mainly used as a marketing term to get fans of the brand, such as ourselves, fired up and ready to buy the next Hellcat, Demon, or SRT they throw our way, which we do. Sometimes, it can be pretty easy to forget precisely what that famous phrase means and what the Dodge brand always has and will always stand for freedom. The freedom to go anywhere and race to your heart's desires and to hold the full force of 707 horsepower at your fingertips. This is the story of three incredible Dodges who have been through hell and back to stay together.

