The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 24, which means more child tax credit money will be coming your way with your refund. With less than two weeks before tax season starts, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO