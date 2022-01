On New Year's Day, while others slept in and recovered from a rough hangover, I surrounded myself with remarkable views of the Pedernales River, along with the extraordinary sight of Marble Falls limestone, which formed over 300 million years ago when seas covered most of Texas. The calm isolation and soothing sounds of the waterfall hitting the river at Pedernales Falls State Park are worth the less than two-hour drive from San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO