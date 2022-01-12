ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New 'Peacemaker' Clip Showcases a Crying John Cena

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the newest clip from the DC series Peacemaker, which will be airing its first three episodes on January 13, John Cena's titular anti-hero has a good ugly cry and laments certain attitudes he has had in the past. In the short clip, Christopher Smith (Cena), like a broken-hearted teenager, puts...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc11.com

New 'Pam & Tommy' trailer shows Lily James, Sebastian Stan in 'greatest love story ever sold'

LOS ANGELES -- Billing it as the "greatest love story ever sold," Hulu on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "Pam & Tommy." The eight-part scripted series is based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and the aftermath of the theft of a home video chronicling their intimate moments. It stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster

James Gunn Shares First Look At Peacemaker’s Judomaster. The upcoming Peacemaker series may be a spinoff from The Suicide Squad, but writer and director James Gunn also has the greenlight to introduce even more obscure DC characters. Case in point, Judomaster, a hero who has never previously appeared in live-action. According to Gunn’s new Tweet, that will change in just over two weeks when Nhut Le makes his first appearance as Judomaster on the show. He also shared a first look at Le in costume, which you can see below. Peacemaker’s Judomaster.
TV SERIES
lakegazette.net

John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

John Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to shoot for the show.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Lets John Cena And James Gunn Cut Loose In A Silly ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - HOSTED BY ANTHONY ANDERSON - \"Jimmy Kimmel Live!\" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, July 21 included Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (\"The Suicide Squad\"), and musical guest PnB Rock feat. Swae Lee and Pink Sweats. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) JAMES GUNN, JOHN CENA, MARGOT ROBBIE.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Peter Safran
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
Person
Lochlyn Munro
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Rizwan Manji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firehouse#The Suicide Squad#U S Army#Warner Bros Television#Troll Court Entertainment#The Safran Company
geekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: John Cena And James Gunn Want Viewers To Decide If Peacemaker Is A Superhero Or A Supervillain

There’s a certain ambiguity about the recent characters he‘s played, and former wrestler turned film star John Cena won’t have it any other way. His Jakob Toretto character was touted as the villain in Fast & Furious 9, until he flipped in the third act and supported his brother, and while The Suicide Squad touted Peacemaker as a hero amongst the rag-tag crew of supervillains, audiences realised they were misdirected when Cena’s Peacemaker ended up killing Colonel Rick Flag, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, in the film.
MOVIES
First Showing

One Final Red Band Trailer for Gunn's 'Peacemaker' with John Cena

"This task force doesn't officially exist." HBO has unveiled another new red band the Peacemaker series, streaming on HBO Max in a few weeks. While finishing The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of "Peacemaker", portrayed by John Cena. This picks up exactly where that leaves him, and continues when he returns home as a disgraced "hero" of sorts. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use any and all force of arms to achieve it. The series cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". I really enjoyed what Gunn did with The Suicide Squad movie, which makes me more than excited to watch this – even though Peacemaker is such an asshole character. But that's the point? The eagle is the best part.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ben Affleck Recalls Getting ‘Sexy’ for ‘Absurd’ ‘Armageddon’: Michael Bay Wanted a ‘Glistening Torso’

Michael Bay’s 1998 disaster epic “Armageddon” is one of the most critically reviled films of all time. But no matter, because it quadrupled its budget at the box office and now stands as something of a cracked cult classic. In a winding recent sit-down with pal and colleague Matt Damon in Entertainment Weekly supporting his new film “The Tender Bar,” Affleck reflected on the “absurd” movie, in which he plays oil driller and romantic love interest for Liv Tyler, A.J. Frost. “They dug out two stages of Disney for huge asteroid craters, and I didn’t even think about the fact that...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy