1/11 Council Meeting Rescheduled

White County Board members are preparing for their first meeting of 2022. It’s planned for Tuesday, January 11th in the second floor courtroom of the courthouse. Board members will tackle a variety of agenda items including one tabled at a previous meeting; considering bids from the White County Senior Citizens Center for American Rescue Plan funds. Additionally, the board is expected to consider yet another resignation from the White County Housing Authority Board as Terry Daubs has announced their intention to step down, retroactive to December 22nd. A couple resolutions from County Engineer Brian Ray are also expected to be passed, one for maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code and another, an annual resolution for Weight Limits on County Roads. WROY/WRUL’s Mack Knight will be covering that meeting for you. We’ll expect details next Wednesday morning.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO