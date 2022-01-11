ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/11 Council Meeting Rescheduled

 6 days ago

The 1/11 City Council Meeting has been rescheduled to...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/17)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
GREAT BEND, KS
SignalsAZ

January 11, 18, and 25 Flagstaff City Council Meetings to be Held Virtually

Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Flagstaff City Council has decided that the January 11, 18 and 25 City Council meetings will be held virtually with no in-person attendance at City Hall or Council Chambers. Members of the public can stream these Council meetings at www.flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
wrul.com

White County Board Set to Meet Tuesday, 1/11/22

White County Board members are preparing for their first meeting of 2022. It’s planned for Tuesday, January 11th in the second floor courtroom of the courthouse. Board members will tackle a variety of agenda items including one tabled at a previous meeting; considering bids from the White County Senior Citizens Center for American Rescue Plan funds. Additionally, the board is expected to consider yet another resignation from the White County Housing Authority Board as Terry Daubs has announced their intention to step down, retroactive to December 22nd. A couple resolutions from County Engineer Brian Ray are also expected to be passed, one for maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code and another, an annual resolution for Weight Limits on County Roads. WROY/WRUL’s Mack Knight will be covering that meeting for you. We’ll expect details next Wednesday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
norristown.org

Norristown Municipal Council Meeting

OPEN TO EVERYONE: Everyone is welcome to attend ANY Council Meeting at Municipal Hall! PUBLIC COMMENT: Residents are encouraged to speak their mind during our Public Comment Period. Be sure to sign-up the night of the meeting to share your thoughts! AVAILABLE ONLINE: Miss the last meeting? No need to worry, you can catch-up by going to our website to view agendas, approved minutes, and meeting videos!
NORRISTOWN, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Work Session and City Council Meeting 1/10/22

January 11, 2022Lee Evancho Work Session Call to order. Roll call. Tony Taylor – Present Andy Green – Present Terry Wilson – Present Sherry Laster – Present Coty Galloway – Present Acceptance of minutes. – No discussion  Mobile Advertising Ordinance.  Mark Stephens spoke about this. A gentleman spoke several months ago and there were no […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
KCRG.com

Public informational meetings for proposed Navigator pipeline rescheduled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board is informing affected landowners of rescheduled public informational meets for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project. The meetings, which were initially postponed due to inclement weather, are now rescheduled as follows:. Hamilton County: January 20th, 12:00 pm...
CHARLES CITY, IA
jacksoncountyfl.gov

Meeting Recap – JCBOCC 1/11/22

Click above to Download the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Recap from January 11, 2022. This is a brief overview of a few items on the Agenda. The meeting can also be found on YouTube. Click the link below.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
cityofjustin.com

2022 Business Roundtable

Business owners and managers in Justin and our ETJ are welcome to join us on Saturday, February 12th at 9 a.m. for a Business Roundtable! Come learn what's new in our city and share your feedback and concerns with Mayor Woodall. This will be held at city hall in the council room.
JUSTIN, TX
rockfordsun.com

Call to Board of Trustees Meeting – Committee of the Whole 1/11/22

Rock Valley College issued the following announcement on Jan. 7. The Board of Trustees of Community College District 511 (Rock Valley College) Committee of the Whole will meet remotely on Tuesday, January 11, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting agenda can be found on the RVC website. Original source can be...
ROCKFORD, IL
alachuacounty.us

1-11-22 Commission Regular Meeting Includes COVID-19 Discussion

The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. and includes a COVID-19 discussion. The evening portion of the meeting is canceled. The Commission will take public comment...
ALACHUA, FL

