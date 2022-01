Lumber prices are soaring once again: Following a dip last spring and summer, they have nearly tripled over the past four months. Builders say that increase has caused the price of an average new single-family home to rise by more than $18,600. It has also added nearly $7,300 to the price of an average new multifamily home, translating into $67 a month more in rent for a new apartment, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

