Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) confirmed Thursday that it has fully satisfied all terms necessary for its acquisition of Desart MX, SA de CV, via the issuance of 48 million company shares, which were issued to five Mexican vendors and are being placed in escrow with staged releases over 38 months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO