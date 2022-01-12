Sports Betting Preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.

