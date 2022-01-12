ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Betting Preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

 1 day ago

The Eagles and Buccaneers will meet in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
NFL
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
NFL
Herald-Tribune

NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: How to watch and stream online

After a long season, the NFL Playoffs are here and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. With the Green Bay Packers locking up the No. 1 seed and getting a bye, the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) host the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) to see who makes it to the Division Round of the postseason.
NFL

