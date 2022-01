12:53 PM: That’s the first half of the first work platform hoisted up under the West Seattle Bridge today. We photographed it from the low-bridge walking/biking path around 11:30 am, just as it was reaching the top. This half is under the south side of the bridge; the other half was scheduled to go up a few hours after the first one – we’ll check back later this afternoon. As noted in our Friday preview, the hoisting operation is not affecting traffic.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO