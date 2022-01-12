Sports Betting Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

When is the last time the New England Patriots have begun a postseason run with so little conviction?. We haven’t seen this in a while. In the space below, you’ll discover that most pigskin prognosticators are heavily in favor of a Bills win this Saturday night, when Buffalo and New England meet in an NFL wild card showdown. Mike Florio picks the Patriots based on Bill Belichick’s postseason track record. Gregg Rosenthal picked them to beat the Bills simply because he needed an upset this weekend.
