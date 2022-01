Tina Knowles is fortunate to have given birth to two of the most talented stars on the planet with Beyonce and Solange. Now a grandmother of four, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson can use her grandbabies for all her creative needs. The 67-year old did just that for her brand new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina, recruiting her four grandkids — Solange’s son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce’s children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 — to kick off the theme song for her upcoming show.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO