Fort Lauderdale, FL

Legendary Bodybuilder Chris Dickerson Dead At 82

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Dickerson -- the first Black Mr. America and first openly gay man to be Mr. Olympia -- died after a reported heart ailment. He was 82 years old. Dickerson's friend, Bill Neylon, told...

Legendary Betty White dead at 99

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Entertainment icon Betty White has died at age 99. White passed away at her home Friday just before the 9:30 a.m., according to unnamed law enforcement sources cited by TMZ. White was in the national spotlight much of this year as...
Ronnie Spector, Legendary ‘Be My Baby’ Singer, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Legendary actor, activist, filmmaker and ambassador Sidney Poitier has died at 94, a source close to the family told NBC News Friday. In a trailblazing and remarkable film career that spanned more than seven decades, Poitier made history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Lilies in the Field."
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Maori Woman With Face Tattoo Is 1st to Anchor Primetime News

A New Zealand woman made history on Christmas Day, becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to anchor a primetime newscast. Oriini Kaipara has been a journalist for almost 20 years, focusing on issues of the country’s indigenous Maori people. In 2019, she chose to get moko kauae, a traditional face tattoo for Maori women. That’s when she became the first person with such a tattoo to anchor a mainstream television program.
Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
Man Confessed To Killing Wife On YouTube, Died By Suicide After Months On The Run

A man who allegedly murdered his wife in Texas and then posted a video confession about it has now died by suicide in Florida after nine months on the run. Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the fugitive, 48-year-old Trent Paschal, was at the Holiday Trav-L Park in Ocala — 75 miles northwest of Orlando — on Friday, KTRK in Houston reports. Deputies then went to the RV park and asked Paschal to exit a van he was in. Soon after, they heard a gunshot and, when they entered the vehicle, found Paschal dead inside.
This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

Many people dream of living on the water. It often doesn’t even matter where, as long as the views are spectacular and the water clean. Many people like beach homes in warm climates, which is a major reason Americans move to states like Florida. Others like winter sports and have beach homes in places like […]
Body Found Hanging From A Tree In Miami Gardens –

A Facebook user named Stephanie Nicole uploaded a photo on the platform claiming somebody was hanging from a tree in Miami Gardens. Many others witnessed the same thing Stephanie shared to social media while driving past that area. We can confirm there was a body found hanging from a tree...
Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sharelle Rosado

You know her name because she’s now a reality television star on top of everything else she does. She’s Sharelle Rosado, the owner and broker behind Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida, and she is the new face of “Selling Tampa,” the sister show to “Selling Sunset” on Netflix. She’s the woman behind the show, the woman behind her business, and she’s already killing it. The show is something fans are loving, and fans want to know more about the woman who employs all these women from all these different avenues that came together because of their love of real estate.
Selling Tampa: Will there be a season 2?

Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa perfectly filled the drama shaped hole in our lives, following season four at The Oppenheim Group. Based around the successful all-Black all-female firm Allure Realty, there were perfect properties, office rivalries and arguments to boot - which is probably why viewers are already wondering about a potential season two.
