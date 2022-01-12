Legendary Bodybuilder Chris Dickerson Dead At 82

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

