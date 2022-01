The Marlins always seem to have promising young stars. Shoot, there was an article I saw the other day that showed that back in 2019, they actually traded away what would have been a playoff team. The reason I bring it up is that even if a player is young, the Marlins history suggests they would trade them away early if it could net them prospects. This is why I think that the Mariners should call them and ask about Pablo Lopez.

