ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Royal family refuses to discuss Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit

newyorkcitynews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePalace will ?not comment? on prince's legal trouble involving pedophile's victim. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on a US court ruling allowing Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew to go ahead. Unless settled, the lawsuit could see members of the royal family testify. "We would not...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Sex Abuse#Palace
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Little Nickname Confusion Has Led Some to Believe Fergie Married Prince Andrew

As the past few years have made clear, Prince Andrew has a pretty rocky personal history. That rocky history includes a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein which has led him to step away from the public eye almost completely, but it also includes a marriage that ended in divorce. Now, some think that Prince Andrew was married to former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie, but was he actually?
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Alan Dershowitz has deposed ex-Victoria's Secret mogul Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
BUSINESS
enstarz.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty: Socialite's Family Already Planning Appeal But If All Fails, She May Result To Doing THIS

After assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent girls, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges. The conviction came after a month-long trial that contained gruesome allegations of sexual exploitation of children related by four women who were assaulted as adolescents at the disgraced financier's mansions in New Mexico, New York, and Florida in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy