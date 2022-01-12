WandaVision Scarlet Witch Glow In The Dark Funko Pop! Available For Pre-Order

Well, here we are, folks. Another year that has simultaneously lasted a decade while flying by in the blink of an eye. But before we jump into the clean slate that is 2022, we want to end the year on a high with one last world-class Woman Crush Wednesday to pay homage to an amazing actress who has helped to make 2021 a great year for women in film and television. This week, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who has spent the last several decades serving up performances that have positively impacted the lives of many in addition to leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry as we know it. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the magnificent Ming-Na Wen!

