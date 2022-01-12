ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WandaVision Scarlet Witch Glow In The Dark Funko Pop! Available For Pre-Order

By Christine Malone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko POP! is releasing a Scarlet Witch Pop from the Marvel series WandaVision that Glows in the dark. This Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop is available for pre-order now. Full glams of this awesome GITD Scarlet Witch exclusive Funko POP! Can’t wait to see it in person – what are your predictions...

