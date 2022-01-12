ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Won't Return for Playoff Game vs. Rams; DE J.J. Watt Might

By Alex Weiner
 22 hours ago

Wide receiver Rondale Moore and running back Chase Edmonds did not play last week due to injuries. Running back James Conner suffered a ribs injury in the fourth quarter of Arizona's Week 18 loss to Seattle. Conner and Edmonds are still day-to-day, per Kingsbury.

The Watt question

The Cardinals could be getting defensive end J.J. Watt back on Monday. He will practice with the team for the first time since suffering multiple injuries in his shoulder during Week 7.

How he feels and looks at practice will determine the team's decision on his potential return.

"I'm excited to get on the practice field and see how it feels," Watt told reporters on Wednesday. "I've been doing stuff on my own, been doing stuff with offensive linemen on the side but haven't been in the actual full-blown practice setting yet.

"So I'm looking forward to that, looking forward to getting back out there with the guys and we'll make that decision as Monday comes closer."

Watt, who had surgery on Nov. 3, was designated to return from injured reserve last Friday.

